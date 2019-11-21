Channels

A FedEx truck enters a distribution centre in San Rafael, California, in March 2013. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Tiny dog squashed by FedEx package, says family who had to euthanise beloved pet

  • 1.8kg Yorkshire terrier named Cooper suffered lung and liver injuries after being struck by heavy box thrown over fence and into their yard
  • Package was stuffed with crystal and Christmas present
Topic |   Pets
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 7:30am, 21 Nov, 2019

Bucca, who works with the Fire Department of New York, was one of eight animals to receive the Animals in War & Peace Medal of Bravery in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post
United States & Canada

Two pigeons, five dogs and a horse given US medal for wartime bravery

  • Bird named GI Joe, which saved 100 soldiers by speedily delivering message during World War II, among those recognised
  • Military animals in spotlight after hero dog Conan was injured while helping US forces take down Isis leader Baghdadi
Topic |   Animals
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:53am, 16 Nov, 2019

