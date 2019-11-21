Channels

Former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Democrats united on impeaching Donald Trump but debate shows broader policy divisions remain

  • The candidates repeatedly blasted Trump and said the president’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden
  • However, candidates remained split on health care and tax policy, which has exposed a gap between the moderate and progressive wings of the party
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:40pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, gives his opening statement as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, ambassador Gordon Sondland tells impeachment inquiry

  • The impeachment inquiry focuses significantly on allegations Trump sought investigations by Ukraine into former vice-president Joe Biden and his son
  • Sondland described a Ukraine pressure campaign prompted by Trump himself, orchestrated by Rudy Giuliani and well-known to senior officials
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:45am, 21 Nov, 2019

Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, gives his opening statement as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
