Former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Democrats united on impeaching Donald Trump but debate shows broader policy divisions remain
- The candidates repeatedly blasted Trump and said the president’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden
- However, candidates remained split on health care and tax policy, which has exposed a gap between the moderate and progressive wings of the party
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, gives his opening statement as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, ambassador Gordon Sondland tells impeachment inquiry
- The impeachment inquiry focuses significantly on allegations Trump sought investigations by Ukraine into former vice-president Joe Biden and his son
- Sondland described a Ukraine pressure campaign prompted by Trump himself, orchestrated by Rudy Giuliani and well-known to senior officials
