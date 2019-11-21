Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to President Donald Trump. Photo: TNS
Exit strategy: Mike Pompeo risks political future by sticking too close to Donald Trump
- Ambassador Gordon Sondland on Wednesday cast the secretary of state as a key figure in Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden
- Pompeo has reportedly been considering running for the US Senate but may be considering whether his involvement in impeachment hurts his chance
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to President Donald Trump. Photo: TNS