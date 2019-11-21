US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Donald Trump wants Apple to get involved in US 5G infrastructure building
- After meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this week, the American president took to Twitter to say he wanted the firm ‘involved in building 5G in the US’
- Washington has pressed other nations not to grant China’s Huawei access to future 5G networks amid allegations its equipment could be used for spying
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing in July. Photo: AP
Some Huawei suppliers get US approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
- Special licences granted in cases where items are readily available and do not compromise national security
- US Commerce Department received close to 300 requests and has begun sending out approvals and ‘intent to deny’ notices
Topic | Huawei
A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing in July. Photo: AP