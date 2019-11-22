Channels

US President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Atlanta on November 8. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says he will release finances before 2020 election, which will show he is ‘much richer than people thought’

  • US president did not specify what documents he would make available or when exactly the long-awaited release would occur
  • Trump refused to show tax returns before 2016 vote and is fighting to keep Democrats and prosecutors from obtaining them
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:10am, 22 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Atlanta on November 8. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in October. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s tax returns must be handed over to New York prosecutors, court rules

  • Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking documents as part of criminal investigation into US president and his family real estate business
  • President’s lawyer says Trump will appeal decision to US Supreme Court
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:31am, 5 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in October. Photo: AP
