US President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Atlanta on November 8. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he will release finances before 2020 election, which will show he is ‘much richer than people thought’
- US president did not specify what documents he would make available or when exactly the long-awaited release would occur
- Trump refused to show tax returns before 2016 vote and is fighting to keep Democrats and prosecutors from obtaining them
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in October. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s tax returns must be handed over to New York prosecutors, court rules
- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking documents as part of criminal investigation into US president and his family real estate business
- President’s lawyer says Trump will appeal decision to US Supreme Court
