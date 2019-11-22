Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, arrives to testify during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Impeachment inquiry: Donald Trump’s ex-Russia adviser Fiona Hill scolds Republicans for spreading Ukraine ‘falsehoods’
- Discredited conspiracy theory suggests that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in 2016 presidential election
- Hill called it ‘fictional narrative perpetuated and propagated by Russian security services’
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Democrats united on impeaching Donald Trump but debate shows broader policy divisions remain
- The candidates repeatedly blasted Trump and said the president’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden
- However, candidates remained split on health care and tax policy, which has exposed a gap between the moderate and progressive wings of the party
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
