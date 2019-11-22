US and European Union flags fly at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump weighs new trade investigation to justify tariffs on EU
- US president missed his own deadline earlier this month to take action against European cars on national security grounds
- Trump could turn instead to wider probe under same trade provision used to justify wave after wave of tariffs on China
Topic | US-ally trade wars
US and European Union flags fly at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma. Photo: AP Photo
Trump misses his own deadline to impose ‘Section 232’ auto tariffs on foreign-made cars and parts
- Six months ago Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tax on imported vehicles, but he took no action November 14, the deadline imposed by his administration
Topic | Trade
Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma. Photo: AP Photo