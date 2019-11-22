Channels

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is ‘beyond anything Nixon did’, impeachment chair Adam Schiff claims

  • Democrats accuse Trump of withholding almost US$400 million in military aid, contingent upon Ukraine opening an investigation into Joe Biden
  • Inquiry produced an avalanche of corroboration for the allegations against Trump and Democrats are expected to prepare articles of impeachment
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:24pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, arrives to testify during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Impeachment inquiry: Donald Trump’s ex-Russia adviser Fiona Hill scolds Republicans for spreading Ukraine ‘falsehoods’

  • Discredited conspiracy theory suggests that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in 2016 presidential election
  • Hill called it ‘fictional narrative perpetuated and propagated by Russian security services’
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:41am, 22 Nov, 2019

