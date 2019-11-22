House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is ‘beyond anything Nixon did’, impeachment chair Adam Schiff claims
- Democrats accuse Trump of withholding almost US$400 million in military aid, contingent upon Ukraine opening an investigation into Joe Biden
- Inquiry produced an avalanche of corroboration for the allegations against Trump and Democrats are expected to prepare articles of impeachment
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, arrives to testify during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Impeachment inquiry: Donald Trump’s ex-Russia adviser Fiona Hill scolds Republicans for spreading Ukraine ‘falsehoods’
- Discredited conspiracy theory suggests that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in 2016 presidential election
- Hill called it ‘fictional narrative perpetuated and propagated by Russian security services’
