A money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Global capital seeks to ‘act locally’ in 2020 as US-China trade conflict raises investment uncertainties: survey
- Investors look for businesses relying on domestic revenues next year in a shift to avoid international headwinds
- ‘Companies focused on consumer spending are less impacted by geopolitical uncertainty,’ analyst says
US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth
- Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
- Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
