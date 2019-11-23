Channels

A money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Global capital seeks to ‘act locally’ in 2020 as US-China trade conflict raises investment uncertainties: survey

  • Investors look for businesses relying on domestic revenues next year in a shift to avoid international headwinds
  • ‘Companies focused on consumer spending are less impacted by geopolitical uncertainty,’ analyst says
Topic |   Investing
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 2:45am, 23 Nov, 2019

US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth

  • Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
  • Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:13pm, 15 Nov, 2019

