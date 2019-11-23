Inyoung You leaves Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Friday after pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Photo: AP
Inyoung You back from South Korea to plead not guilty over US boyfriend’s suicide
- Ex-Boston College student is accused of encouraging Alexander Urtula to take own life in what prosecutors describe as toxic and abusive relationship
- She is said to have sent boyfriend thousands of expletive-laden texts, calling him worthless and telling him to kill himself
Topic | United States
Alexander Urtula with his girlfriend, Inyoung You, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his suicide. Photo: Suffolk County district attorney
Inyoung You, South Korean woman charged in US college boyfriend’s suicide, sent him 47,000 text messages in two months before his death
- US prosecutors said Inyoung You verbally, physically and psychologically abused Alexander Urtula during their 18-month relationship
- She has returned to South Korea and prosecutors are exploring options for her to come back to the US
