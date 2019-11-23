Channels

Inyoung You leaves Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Friday after pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Inyoung You back from South Korea to plead not guilty over US boyfriend’s suicide

  • Ex-Boston College student is accused of encouraging Alexander Urtula to take own life in what prosecutors describe as toxic and abusive relationship
  • She is said to have sent boyfriend thousands of expletive-laden texts, calling him worthless and telling him to kill himself
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:52am, 23 Nov, 2019

Inyoung You leaves Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Friday after pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Photo: AP
