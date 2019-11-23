US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Atlanta on November 8. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he wants impeachment trial as he lashes out in 53-minute Fox News rant
- Embattled US president airs long, occasionally incoherent list of grievances against FBI, political opponents, the ‘deep state’ and more
- After days of damaging testimony, Trump claims he ‘hardly knows’ some witnesses in inquiry, while defending his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is ‘beyond anything Nixon did’, impeachment chair Adam Schiff claims
- Democrats accuse Trump of withholding almost US$400 million in military aid, contingent upon Ukraine opening an investigation into Joe Biden
- Inquiry produced an avalanche of corroboration for the allegations against Trump and Democrats are expected to prepare articles of impeachment
