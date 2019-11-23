Former US national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington in September. Photo: AP
John Bolton claims White House blocked access to his Twitter account after departure
- Trump denies the move, saying, ‘No, of course not. Of course not.’
- Former US security adviser left in wave of confusion in mid-September, with president saying he was fired while Bolton maintaining he had resigned
