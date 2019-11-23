Jason Rezaian was imprisoned by Iranian authorities in 2014. File photo: AFP
US judge awards US$180 million to reporter held and tortured by Iran
- In 2014, Iran detained Jason Rezaian, a Washington Post journalist, for 544 days over still-unexplained espionage charges
- In making his judgment in Rezaian’s lawsuit, US federal judge Richard J Leon slammed Iran’s torture of the reporter to pressure the US to free Iranian prisoners
Topic | Iran
