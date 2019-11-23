Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s defence minister. Photo: Bloomberg
China is not Canada’s adversary, says defence minister Harjit Sajjan
- Sajjan said there was a need for Beijing to return to a rules-based international order, but he said there was still cooperation on trade
- China detained two Canadians last year in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic | Canada
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou carries an umbrella as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver in October. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Less than a third of Canadians view China favourably, poll shows, while half oppose 5G role for Huawei
- University of British Columbia survey found fears about China’s domestic impact in Canada increasing, especially over cyberattacks and espionage
- Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been frozen since Canadian police detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on US warrant
