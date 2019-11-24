Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Papers show Trump’s lawyer Giuliani, Pompeo contacts before Ukraine envoy ousted

  • Nearly 100 pages of documents were released by the watchdog group American Oversight
  • The president has blasted the impeachment inquiry as a ‘witch hunt’
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:08am, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is ‘beyond anything Nixon did’, impeachment chair Adam Schiff claims

  • Democrats accuse Trump of withholding almost US$400 million in military aid, contingent upon Ukraine opening an investigation into Joe Biden
  • Inquiry produced an avalanche of corroboration for the allegations against Trump and Democrats are expected to prepare articles of impeachment
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:58pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.