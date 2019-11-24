Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Photo: AP
Papers show Trump’s lawyer Giuliani, Pompeo contacts before Ukraine envoy ousted
- Nearly 100 pages of documents were released by the watchdog group American Oversight
- The president has blasted the impeachment inquiry as a ‘witch hunt’
Topic | United States
Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Photo: AP
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is ‘beyond anything Nixon did’, impeachment chair Adam Schiff claims
- Democrats accuse Trump of withholding almost US$400 million in military aid, contingent upon Ukraine opening an investigation into Joe Biden
- Inquiry produced an avalanche of corroboration for the allegations against Trump and Democrats are expected to prepare articles of impeachment
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff. Photo: AFP