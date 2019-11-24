Channels

Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to troops at Arbil International Airport. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US Vice-President Mike Pence avoids Baghdad leaders on surprise Iraq visit

  • A US official said Pence ‘encouraged the Iraqi government to disassociate itself with Iran’, a key power broker in the country
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:25am, 24 Nov, 2019

Iraqi medical students wave the national flag as they take part in anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iraqi leaders pledge reforms as protest deaths hits 319

  • The country’s president, prime minister and parliament head vowed in a joint statement to combat corruption and work towards electoral reform
  • The ongoing protests are Iraq’s largest since it declared the liberation of all territory previously under the control of Islamic State in 2017
Topic |   Iraq
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 11:28pm, 10 Nov, 2019

