Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to troops at Arbil International Airport. Photo: AP Photo
US Vice-President Mike Pence avoids Baghdad leaders on surprise Iraq visit
- A US official said Pence ‘encouraged the Iraqi government to disassociate itself with Iran’, a key power broker in the country
Iraqi medical students wave the national flag as they take part in anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra. Photo: AFP
Iraqi leaders pledge reforms as protest deaths hits 319
- The country’s president, prime minister and parliament head vowed in a joint statement to combat corruption and work towards electoral reform
- The ongoing protests are Iraq’s largest since it declared the liberation of all territory previously under the control of Islamic State in 2017
