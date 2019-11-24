Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP
Chinese government thanks Utah for aid after bus crash killed four tourists and injured 27
- Dozens of people in Utah came to the aid of the injured tourists after the bus crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park on September 20
Topic | Chinese overseas
Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP