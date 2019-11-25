Channels

Richard Spencer has been asked to step down. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper asks for Navy secretary’s resignation over private proposal in Navy Seal’s war crimes case

  • Esper asked for Spencer’s resignation after learning that he had privately proposed to ensure that Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was able to retire as a Navy SEAL
Topic |   Defence
Updated: 6:55am, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Richard Spencer has been asked to step down. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper is on a tour of the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
Opinion

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper seeks to balance relations on visit to Asia-Pacific

  • Official has work to do to keep regional allies happy against Donald Trump’s ‘myopic’ foreign policy
  • Esper’s next stop is at Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus in Bangkok
Updated: 6:08pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper is on a tour of the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
