The drugs were found wrapped inside spoiled, frozen goat intestines. Photo: AFP
Alaska man, 71, caught smuggling US$400,000 worth of drugs inside rancid goat intestines
- Cenen Placencia told investigators he planned to eat the rotten intestines, which were frozen together in a single mass inside a 21kg fish box
- He said he packed the meat himself, after buying the goat from a California rancher for US$140
A drug trafficker was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore executes Malaysian drug trafficker despite appeals
- Abd Helmi Ab Halim was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to the city state
- Singapore insisted it had the right to use capital punishment against drug offenders after Malaysian law minister urged it to reconsider the hanging
