Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The drugs were found wrapped inside spoiled, frozen goat intestines. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Alaska man, 71, caught smuggling US$400,000 worth of drugs inside rancid goat intestines

  • Cenen Placencia told investigators he planned to eat the rotten intestines, which were frozen together in a single mass inside a 21kg fish box
  • He said he packed the meat himself, after buying the goat from a California rancher for US$140
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The drugs were found wrapped inside spoiled, frozen goat intestines. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A drug trafficker was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

Singapore executes Malaysian drug trafficker despite appeals

  • Abd Helmi Ab Halim was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to the city state
  • Singapore insisted it had the right to use capital punishment against drug offenders after Malaysian law minister urged it to reconsider the hanging
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:15pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A drug trafficker was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.