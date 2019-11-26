US President Donald Trump (left), Vice-President Mike Pence (second left) and first lady Melania Trump at the White House on Monday with Conan, the US Army dog that took part in the raid that killed Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: AP
Donald Trump shows off Conan the military dog from Baghdadi raid, calling it ‘the ultimate fighter’
- US president says White House bestowed canine with medal and plaque during surprise Rose Garden appearance
Topic | Donald Trump
Bucca, who works with the Fire Department of New York, was one of eight animals to receive the Animals in War & Peace Medal of Bravery in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post
Two pigeons, five dogs and a horse given US medal for wartime bravery
- Bird named GI Joe, which saved 100 soldiers by speedily delivering message during World War II, among those recognised
- Military animals in spotlight after hero dog Conan was injured while helping US forces take down Isis leader Baghdadi
Topic | Animals
