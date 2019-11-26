Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

‘The Rise of Skywalker’, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, hits theatres December 20. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Which actor caused leak of ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ script? Director J.J. Abrams wants to, but won’t reveal

  • Star Wars cast member left script under a hotel bed, and it was posted on eBay for sale
  • Crisis averted when Disney worker bought it from the seller before anyone else
Topic |   Star Wars
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 10:23am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘The Rise of Skywalker’, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, hits theatres December 20. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
‘The Mandalorian’ is indistinguishable from the Star Wars films in terms of production values – but is this a good thing? Photo: DPA
Entertainment

The Mandalorian problem: does new Disney+ Star Wars show, with its movie-quality production, spell the end for cinema?

  • The Star Wars universe now has its own live-action TV series on Disney+, with each episode reportedly costing US$15 million to make
  • That the show is arguably indecipherable from the films in terms of production quality hints at as many cons as there are pros
Topic |   Disney
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:26pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘The Mandalorian’ is indistinguishable from the Star Wars films in terms of production values – but is this a good thing? Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.