‘The Rise of Skywalker’, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, hits theatres December 20. Photo: TNS
Which actor caused leak of ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ script? Director J.J. Abrams wants to, but won’t reveal
- Star Wars cast member left script under a hotel bed, and it was posted on eBay for sale
- Crisis averted when Disney worker bought it from the seller before anyone else
Topic | Star Wars
‘The Rise of Skywalker’, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, hits theatres December 20. Photo: TNS
‘The Mandalorian’ is indistinguishable from the Star Wars films in terms of production values – but is this a good thing? Photo: DPA
The Mandalorian problem: does new Disney+ Star Wars show, with its movie-quality production, spell the end for cinema?
- The Star Wars universe now has its own live-action TV series on Disney+, with each episode reportedly costing US$15 million to make
- That the show is arguably indecipherable from the films in terms of production quality hints at as many cons as there are pros
Topic | Disney
‘The Mandalorian’ is indistinguishable from the Star Wars films in terms of production values – but is this a good thing? Photo: DPA