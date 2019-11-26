A screen grab from footage provided by the US Justice Department in its case against Xuehua Peng. Photo: US Justice Department via YouTube
California tour guide Xuehua Peng, accused by US of spying for China, pleads guilty in hotel room ‘dead drop’ sting
- Xuehua ‘Ed’ Peng was accused of using coded messages and secret ‘drop box’ deliveries to help pass on classified material
- He was charged in September with acting as unregistered agent of a foreign government
Topic | Espionage
Fifty-five-year-old Jerry Chun Shing Lee was sentenced in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, after his guilty plea earlier this year. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP
Ex-CIA officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee gets 19 years in prison for China spy conspiracy
- Prosecutors say Chinese intelligence officers paid Lee more than US$840,000
- Defence lawyers say the government never proved that the money came from China or that Lee ever carried out any plans to deliver government secrets
Topic | United States
