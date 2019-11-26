A man stands between trucks waiting in a long queue at border customs control to cross into the US at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. File photo: Reuters
What’s the hold-up with USMCA? Trump and Pelosi blame each other for delay in finalising Nafta replacement
- Trump’s administration has been pushing for the congressional passage of USMCA, which would replace Nafta
- Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of stalling a vote on the accord to avoid granting him a political win
Topic | Trade
US President Donald Trump is facing numerous challenges, including public impeachment hearings, which began on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Impeachment threat against Donald Trump puts grand trade deal with China at risk, US experts say
- Despite US president’s vow to raise tariffs even further, his hardline stance appears to be softening amid domestic turmoil
- Pain from the trade war is increasingly hitting Trump’s base, notably the farmers and factory workers he promised to help
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
