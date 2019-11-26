Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Trump’s strain with Pentagon inspires talk of more departures

  • US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s ouster was just the latest collision between military leaders and the president, who has repeatedly ignored or overruled their advice
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 1:06pm, 26 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
An undated selfie of US Navy Seal Edward Gallagher. Photo: Edward and Andrea Gallagher via AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump gave direct order to let US Navy Seal who posed with corpse keep elite status, says Pentagon chief Mark Esper

  • US Defence Secretary earlier fired Navy secretary Richard Spencer, saying he offered White House secret deal to rig disciplinary process
  • Edward Gallagher was acquitted of murder in stabbing death of Isis captive but was convicted of posing with body
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:42am, 26 Nov, 2019

An undated selfie of US Navy Seal Edward Gallagher. Photo: Edward and Andrea Gallagher via AP
