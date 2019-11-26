US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Trump’s strain with Pentagon inspires talk of more departures
- US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s ouster was just the latest collision between military leaders and the president, who has repeatedly ignored or overruled their advice
An undated selfie of US Navy Seal Edward Gallagher. Photo: Edward and Andrea Gallagher via AP
Donald Trump gave direct order to let US Navy Seal who posed with corpse keep elite status, says Pentagon chief Mark Esper
- US Defence Secretary earlier fired Navy secretary Richard Spencer, saying he offered White House secret deal to rig disciplinary process
- Edward Gallagher was acquitted of murder in stabbing death of Isis captive but was convicted of posing with body
