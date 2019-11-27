US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaking during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, in April. Photo: Bloomberg
US unveils plan to shield telecoms networks from ‘foreign adversaries’ – but no explicit mention of Huawei or ZTE
- Proposal follows Trump executive order in May widely seen as targeting Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE
- Decisions on whether to bar transactions with companies posing national security threats will be made on case-by-case basis, says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Germany’s minister of economics says the risk of Huawei transmitting German data to Chinese spies is no greater than what the “unreliable” US has already done. Photo: Reuters
German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network
- Economic Minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
- US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to Americans ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
