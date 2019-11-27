Channels

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaking during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, in April. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

US unveils plan to shield telecoms networks from ‘foreign adversaries’ – but no explicit mention of Huawei or ZTE

  • Proposal follows Trump executive order in May widely seen as targeting Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE
  • Decisions on whether to bar transactions with companies posing national security threats will be made on case-by-case basis, says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:26am, 27 Nov, 2019

Germany’s minister of economics says the risk of Huawei transmitting German data to Chinese spies is no greater than what the “unreliable” US has already done. Photo: Reuters
Europe

German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network

  • Economic Minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
  • US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to Americans ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:08pm, 26 Nov, 2019

