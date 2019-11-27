US first lady Melania Trump speaks at a youth opioid summit in Baltimore on Tuesday. Photo: The Baltimore Sun via AP
Melania Trump booed by students at youth event in Baltimore, a city her husband called ‘rodent-infested’
- Jeers and shrieking erupted from audience of mostly middle and high schoolers when first lady walked on stage at summit on opioid awareness
- US president had described Baltimore as ‘disgusting’ earlier in year, in war of words with late hometown congressman Elijah Cummings
Topic | Donald Trump
