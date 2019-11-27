Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New research establishes that Americans are dying earlier, cut down increasingly in the prime of life by drug overdoses, suicides and diseases such as cirrhosis, liver cancer and obesity. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
United States & Canada

Americans are dying earlier from drug overdoses, suicides, and obesity, new study says

  • The trend of a population-wide reversal of longevity is detailed in a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association
  • Authors suggest the reversal is driven by diseases linked to social and economic privation, a health care system with glaring gaps and psychological distress
Topic |   Health and wellness
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 4:07am, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

New research establishes that Americans are dying earlier, cut down increasingly in the prime of life by drug overdoses, suicides and diseases such as cirrhosis, liver cancer and obesity. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cancer is Hong Kong’s No 1 killer, accounting for more than 30 per cent of all deaths.
Health & Environment

Ageing Hong Kong’s grim cancer numbers will rise, but there’s a silver lining: survival rates are improving, early detection helps

  • Colorectal cancer is now No 1 in Hong Kong, but lung cancer still claims more lives
  • Stop smoking now? Lifestyle changes make a difference as many cancers can be avoided
Topic |   City Weekend
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 12:45pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cancer is Hong Kong’s No 1 killer, accounting for more than 30 per cent of all deaths.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.