New research establishes that Americans are dying earlier, cut down increasingly in the prime of life by drug overdoses, suicides and diseases such as cirrhosis, liver cancer and obesity. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Americans are dying earlier from drug overdoses, suicides, and obesity, new study says
- The trend of a population-wide reversal of longevity is detailed in a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association
- Authors suggest the reversal is driven by diseases linked to social and economic privation, a health care system with glaring gaps and psychological distress
Topic | Health and wellness
Cancer is Hong Kong’s No 1 killer, accounting for more than 30 per cent of all deaths.
Ageing Hong Kong’s grim cancer numbers will rise, but there’s a silver lining: survival rates are improving, early detection helps
- Colorectal cancer is now No 1 in Hong Kong, but lung cancer still claims more lives
- Stop smoking now? Lifestyle changes make a difference as many cancers can be avoided
Topic | City Weekend
