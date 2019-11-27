Channels

US President Donald Trump pardons Butter the turkey next to first lady Melania Trump and farmer Wellie Jackson at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump jokes about impeachment at Thanksgiving turkey pardon as House panel invites him to hearing in next phase of investigation

  • US president given until December 1 to confirm whether he will attend session and to indicate who would be his counsel
  • Investigation report to be released soon after lawmakers return from Thanksgiving break
Updated: 5:22am, 27 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Atlanta on November 8. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he wants impeachment trial as he lashes out in 53-minute Fox News rant

  • Embattled US president airs long, occasionally incoherent list of grievances against FBI, political opponents, the ‘deep state’ and more
  • After days of damaging testimony, Trump claims he ‘hardly knows’ some witnesses in inquiry, while defending his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani
Updated: 5:37am, 23 Nov, 2019

