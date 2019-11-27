Cartel gunmen near a burning truck during clashes with Mexican troops in Culiacan, Sinaloa state. File photo: Reuters
Outcry from Mexico at Trump plan to designate its drug cartels as terrorists
- US President Donald Trump claims Mexican drug cartels are to blame for 100,000 American deaths a year
- The US Foreign Terror Organisation list includes Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram in Nigeria

