A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois, on November 5. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump bypasses Congress to give US$20 billion to farmers hurting from US-China trade war
- Turning to obscure 1940s law, president seeks to shore up support in rural states ahead of 2020 election
- Move resembles strategy Trump used to shift millions of dollars meant for US military to pay for sections of his border wall
Topic | US-China trade war
African swine fever has devastated pork production in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
US$5 billion opportunity for US hog farmers in China’s African swine fever epidemic, hardly taken advantage of due to trade war
- Epidemic that has devastated China’s pig population ‘heralds a new era in Chinese production and consumption of meat’, US report says
- The trade war is likely stifling Chinese pork purchases from the US, says American commodities adviser
Topic | China pork crisis
