Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois, on November 5. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump bypasses Congress to give US$20 billion to farmers hurting from US-China trade war

  • Turning to obscure 1940s law, president seeks to shore up support in rural states ahead of 2020 election
  • Move resembles strategy Trump used to shift millions of dollars meant for US military to pay for sections of his border wall
Topic |   US-China trade war
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 5:05am, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois, on November 5. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
African swine fever has devastated pork production in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

US$5 billion opportunity for US hog farmers in China’s African swine fever epidemic, hardly taken advantage of due to trade war

  • Epidemic that has devastated China’s pig population ‘heralds a new era in Chinese production and consumption of meat’, US report says
  • The trade war is likely stifling Chinese pork purchases from the US, says American commodities adviser
Topic |   China pork crisis
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 3:12pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

African swine fever has devastated pork production in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.