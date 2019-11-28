Channels

Ruth George was ‘an Honours College student who focused on her studies, a young woman who dreamed of becoming a physical therapist’. Photo: Facebook
United States & Canada

Indian-American student Ruth George ignored a man’s catcalls. He then chased her down and killed her, prosecutors allege

  • Murder suspect was angry that he was being ignored by University of Illinois at Chicago student Ruth George
Topic |   Crime
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 11:14am, 28 Nov, 2019

Ruth George was 'an Honours College student who focused on her studies, a young woman who dreamed of becoming a physical therapist'. Photo: Facebook
Alexander Urtula with his girlfriend, Inyoung You, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his suicide. Photo: Suffolk County district attorney
United States & Canada

Inyoung You, South Korean woman charged in US college boyfriend’s suicide, sent him 47,000 text messages in two months before his death

  • US prosecutors said Inyoung You verbally, physically and psychologically abused Alexander Urtula during their 18-month relationship
  • She has returned to South Korea and prosecutors are exploring options for her to come back to the US
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:26pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Alexander Urtula with his girlfriend, Inyoung You, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his suicide. Photo: Suffolk County district attorney
