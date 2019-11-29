US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump has ‘very little understanding’ of military, says fired Navy chief Richard Spencer
- Ousted official calls president’s intervention in Edward Gallagher war crimes case ‘shocking’ and unprecedented
- Spencer worked on secret deal with White House to let Navy Seal retire without losing elite status after he was convicted of posing with Isis militant’s corpse
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Trump’s strain with Pentagon inspires talk of more departures
- US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s ouster was just the latest collision between military leaders and the president, who has repeatedly ignored or overruled their advice
Topic | POLITICO
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP