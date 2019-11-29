Channels

US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump has ‘very little understanding’ of military, says fired Navy chief Richard Spencer

  • Ousted official calls president’s intervention in Edward Gallagher war crimes case ‘shocking’ and unprecedented
  • Spencer worked on secret deal with White House to let Navy Seal retire without losing elite status after he was convicted of posing with Isis militant’s corpse
Updated: 2:57am, 29 Nov, 2019

Trump’s strain with Pentagon inspires talk of more departures

  • US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s ouster was just the latest collision between military leaders and the president, who has repeatedly ignored or overruled their advice
Updated: 8:44pm, 26 Nov, 2019

