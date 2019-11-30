A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
US weighing further restrictions on Huawei suppliers
- Earlier blacklisting by Commerce Department failed to cut off flow of products to Chinese telecoms giant, as key foreign supply chains remain out of US reach
- Proposed rule changes would allow regulation of sales of non-sensitive items made abroad with US-origin technology, software or components to Huawei
A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
A Huawei logo seen at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Bring on Huawei and Xiaomi: Singapore loves Chinese tech products, survey finds
- Residents of the island nation increasingly see Chinese brands as being of superior quality, as well as having an attractive price point
- But while regard for these goods is growing rapidly, the survey shows Singaporeans still rank products from Japan, the US and South Korea higher
A Huawei logo seen at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Photo: Reuters