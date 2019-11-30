Channels

A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US weighing further restrictions on Huawei suppliers

  • Earlier blacklisting by Commerce Department failed to cut off flow of products to Chinese telecoms giant, as key foreign supply chains remain out of US reach
  • Proposed rule changes would allow regulation of sales of non-sensitive items made abroad with US-origin technology, software or components to Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:28am, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
A Huawei logo seen at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Bring on Huawei and Xiaomi: Singapore loves Chinese tech products, survey finds

  • Residents of the island nation increasingly see Chinese brands as being of superior quality, as well as having an attractive price point
  • But while regard for these goods is growing rapidly, the survey shows Singaporeans still rank products from Japan, the US and South Korea higher
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 5:58pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei logo seen at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
