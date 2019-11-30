Channels

US President Donald Trump poses for selfies during a Thanksgiving dinner with US troops during a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

How was Donald Trump’s Afghanistan trip kept secret? No phones, scripted tweets

  • Notorious for leaks, White House went to unusual lengths to keep president’s Thanksgiving visit under wraps
  • Arrangements were made so Trump would appear active on Twitter, even while he was on board Air Force One
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:45am, 30 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump poses for selfies during a Thanksgiving dinner with US troops during a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Donald Trump makes surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving, saying Taliban peace talks have resumed

  • Insurgents want ceasefire, says US president, whose visit comes a week after prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul
  • Trump met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and served turkey to US troops
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:09pm, 29 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
