US President Donald Trump poses for selfies during a Thanksgiving dinner with US troops during a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AFP
How was Donald Trump’s Afghanistan trip kept secret? No phones, scripted tweets
- Notorious for leaks, White House went to unusual lengths to keep president’s Thanksgiving visit under wraps
- Arrangements were made so Trump would appear active on Twitter, even while he was on board Air Force One
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump poses for selfies during a Thanksgiving dinner with US troops during a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump makes surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving, saying Taliban peace talks have resumed
- Insurgents want ceasefire, says US president, whose visit comes a week after prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul
- Trump met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and served turkey to US troops
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP