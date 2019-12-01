Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) visits the IFEMA venue that host the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. Photo: dpa
United States & Canada

No senior members of Trump’s administration will attend COP25 climate conference in Spain

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi will led a 15-member congressional delegation to ‘reaffirm the commitment of the American people to combating the climate crisis’
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:25am, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) visits the IFEMA venue that host the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US starts Paris climate pact exit – now what?

  • Once the United States exits the 2015 Paris Agreement, it will become the only country outside the accord
  • The exit process will be completed a day after the 2020 US presidential election
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 11:58am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.