Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) visits the IFEMA venue that host the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. Photo: dpa
No senior members of Trump’s administration will attend COP25 climate conference in Spain
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi will led a 15-member congressional delegation to ‘reaffirm the commitment of the American people to combating the climate crisis’
US President Donald Trump. File photo: AFP
US starts Paris climate pact exit – now what?
- Once the United States exits the 2015 Paris Agreement, it will become the only country outside the accord
- The exit process will be completed a day after the 2020 US presidential election
