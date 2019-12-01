Black Friday hit a record US$7.4 billion in US online sales as many shoppers spent the day clicking instead of lining up to buy. Photo: TNS
US Black Friday shoppers spend record US$7.4 billion online – and Cyber Monday could be bigger
- Top selling items included ‘LOL Surprise’ dolls, Apple AirPods and Samsung TVs
- Adobe Analytics estimates Cyber Monday will see a record US$9.4 billion in sales
Topic | Retailing
Five pieces of jewellery owned by Prince – including two bespoke ‘love symbol’ pendants worn onstage – are now on sale at New Orleans’ M.S. Rau Antiques. Prince. Photo: Instagram/handout
The best Black Friday gift imaginable? Jewellery owned by Prince – a ‘love symbol’ pendant at US$58,500 and Versace bracelets for US$12,500
You can do better than that 1999 super deluxe reissue: five pieces of jewellery owned by Prince – including two bespoke 'love symbol' pendants worn onstage – are now on sale at New Orleans' M.S. Rau Antiques
Topic | Music
