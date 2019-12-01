Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Black Friday hit a record US$7.4 billion in US online sales as many shoppers spent the day clicking instead of lining up to buy. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

US Black Friday shoppers spend record US$7.4 billion online – and Cyber Monday could be bigger

  • Top selling items included ‘LOL Surprise’ dolls, Apple AirPods and Samsung TVs
  • Adobe Analytics estimates Cyber Monday will see a record US$9.4 billion in sales
Topic |   Retailing
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:06am, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Black Friday hit a record US$7.4 billion in US online sales as many shoppers spent the day clicking instead of lining up to buy. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Five pieces of jewellery owned by Prince – including two bespoke ‘love symbol’ pendants worn onstage – are now on sale at New Orleans’ M.S. Rau Antiques. Prince. Photo: Instagram/handout
News & Trends

The best Black Friday gift imaginable? Jewellery owned by Prince – a ‘love symbol’ pendant at US$58,500 and Versace bracelets for US$12,500

You can do better than that 1999 super deluxe reissue: five pieces of jewellery owned by Prince – including two bespoke ‘love symbol’ pendants worn onstage – are now on sale at New Orleans’ M.S. Rau Antiques

Topic |   Music
Bennett Marcus

Bennett Marcus  

Updated: 3:00pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Five pieces of jewellery owned by Prince – including two bespoke ‘love symbol’ pendants worn onstage – are now on sale at New Orleans’ M.S. Rau Antiques. Prince. Photo: Instagram/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.