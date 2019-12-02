New Orleans police investigate the scene of the shooting on Sunday. Photo: The New Orleans Advocate via AP
At least 11 injured in shooting near French Quarter in New Orleans, police rush to find gunman
- The shooting happened while many visitors were in town celebrating the Bayou Classic, an annual football game between rival local teams
Topic | Crime
San Diego police investigate a shooting that killed five members of a family and wounded one more in Paradise Hills on Saturday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
Five family members dead in early morning San Diego shooting, including suspected gunman
- One other child was wounded in attack and is undergoing surgery
Topic | Gun violence in the US
