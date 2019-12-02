Channels

President Donald Trump, standing with his son Barron, waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
Trump faces two major deadlines as US Congress shifts impeachment focus to possible charges

  • Trump had to decide by Sunday evening if he will participate in a hearing on Wednesday
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:06am, 2 Dec, 2019

President Donald Trump, standing with his son Barron, waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
US President Donald Trump pardons Butter the turkey next to first lady Melania Trump and farmer Wellie Jackson at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump jokes about impeachment at Thanksgiving turkey pardon as House panel invites him to hearing in next phase of investigation

  • US president given until December 1 to confirm whether he will attend session and to indicate who would be his counsel
  • Investigation report to be released soon after lawmakers return from Thanksgiving break
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:22am, 27 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump pardons Butter the turkey next to first lady Melania Trump and farmer Wellie Jackson at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
