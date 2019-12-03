Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page arrives for an interview with the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page hits back at Donald Trump, calling president’s ‘fake orgasm’ stunt the last straw
- Release of anti-Trump text messages between her and then FBI agent Peter Strzok landed Page in president’s crosshairs
- Her comments come just ahead of planned release of Justice Department report on how FBI conducted its investigation into Russian interference in 2016 election
Topic | Donald Trump
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page arrives for an interview with the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump leaving the White House on Monday, en route to a Nato meeting in London. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
Donald Trump says Hong Kong law he just signed could complicate any trade deal with China
- ‘It doesn’t make it better,’ he acknowledges when asked if the Hong Kong democracy law would make a prospective agreement with Beijing harder
- President avoids saying whether a phase-one deal would happen before year’s end, while new round of tariffs on December 15 loom
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump leaving the White House on Monday, en route to a Nato meeting in London. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post