SCMP
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page arrives for an interview with the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page hits back at Donald Trump, calling president’s ‘fake orgasm’ stunt the last straw

  • Release of anti-Trump text messages between her and then FBI agent Peter Strzok landed Page in president’s crosshairs
  • Her comments come just ahead of planned release of Justice Department report on how FBI conducted its investigation into Russian interference in 2016 election
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:18am, 3 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump leaving the White House on Monday, en route to a Nato meeting in London. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
Donald Trump says Hong Kong law he just signed could complicate any trade deal with China

  • ‘It doesn’t make it better,’ he acknowledges when asked if the Hong Kong democracy law would make a prospective agreement with Beijing harder
  • President avoids saying whether a phase-one deal would happen before year’s end, while new round of tariffs on December 15 loom
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 5:37am, 3 Dec, 2019

