US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel in Beijing in November 2012. Photo: AP
US senators want Trump probe of China’s new corporate social credit system
- Lawmakers fear programme could be used to coerce US firms to move research activities to China, hand over technology or support Chinese policies
- Citing NBA tweet controversy, senators say system would further normalise Beijing’s ability to influence opinion toward foreign companies
A blood donation centre in Shenzhen. Officials are being urged to incentivise volunteers. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s social credit system expands to target social security fraud and reward blood donors
- Social security ministry says individuals and companies that break law could face credit blacklisting on top of criminal penalties
- Health officials urge local governments to look at ways of rewarding people who give blood
