US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel in Beijing in November 2012. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US senators want Trump probe of China’s new corporate social credit system

  • Lawmakers fear programme could be used to coerce US firms to move research activities to China, hand over technology or support Chinese policies
  • Citing NBA tweet controversy, senators say system would further normalise Beijing’s ability to influence opinion toward foreign companies
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 7:26am, 3 Dec, 2019

US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel in Beijing in November 2012. Photo: AP
A blood donation centre in Shenzhen. Officials are being urged to incentivise volunteers. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

China’s social credit system expands to target social security fraud and reward blood donors

  • Social security ministry says individuals and companies that break law could face credit blacklisting on top of criminal penalties
  • Health officials urge local governments to look at ways of rewarding people who give blood
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 6:35am, 28 Nov, 2019

A blood donation centre in Shenzhen. Officials are being urged to incentivise volunteers. Photo: Shutterstock
