Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Monday’s protectionist flurry came US President Donald Trump was expected in London for a Nato summit. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

‘Effective immediately’: US opens new fronts in trade war, targeting Brazil, Argentina and France

  • US President Donald Trump announced plans to reimpose tariffs on steel and aluminium from Brazil and Argentina, hitting back at what he called their ‘unfair’ policies
  • The Trump administration is also proposing tariffs on up to US$2.4 billion worth of French imports in retaliation for France’s tax on American tech giants
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:41am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Monday’s protectionist flurry came US President Donald Trump was expected in London for a Nato summit. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump bypasses Congress to give US$20 billion to farmers hurting from US-China trade war

  • Turning to obscure 1940s law, president seeks to shore up support in rural states ahead of 2020 election
  • Move resembles strategy Trump used to shift millions of dollars meant for US military to pay for sections of his border wall
Topic |   US-China trade war
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 7:01am, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.