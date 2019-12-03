Monday’s protectionist flurry came US President Donald Trump was expected in London for a Nato summit. Photo: EPA
‘Effective immediately’: US opens new fronts in trade war, targeting Brazil, Argentina and France
- US President Donald Trump announced plans to reimpose tariffs on steel and aluminium from Brazil and Argentina, hitting back at what he called their ‘unfair’ policies
- The Trump administration is also proposing tariffs on up to US$2.4 billion worth of French imports in retaliation for France’s tax on American tech giants
Topic | US-ally trade wars
A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump bypasses Congress to give US$20 billion to farmers hurting from US-China trade war
- Turning to obscure 1940s law, president seeks to shore up support in rural states ahead of 2020 election
- Move resembles strategy Trump used to shift millions of dollars meant for US military to pay for sections of his border wall
Topic | US-China trade war
