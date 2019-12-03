Alki David is best know for operating a hologram company that projected images of Tupac and Michael Jackson, among others. Photo: TNS
Sex harassment case: hologram billionaire Alki David told to pay US$58 million to Hollywood assistant
- Alki David denied sex harassment claims and accused judge of blocking witnesses who would have exonerated him
- This latest award brings the amount of verdicts against him to more than US$70 million
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
R. Kelly’s girlfriends Jocelyn Savage (right) and Azriel Clary arrive for a bond hearing in Chicago in February. Photo: AFP
R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage says singer abused her
- In series of online posts, R&B star’s long-time defender says she was urinated on and forced to get abortions
- Savage claims Kelly demanded to be addressed as ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’, and once choked her until she blacked out when she failed to do so
