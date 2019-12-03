Democratic presidential candidate, former vice-president Joe Biden, bites the finger of his wife Jill Biden in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Photo: AFP
‘No Malarkey!’: finger nibbling Joe Biden accuses Democrat rival Pete Buttigieg of stealing his health care plans
- Joe Biden is working to breathe new life into his campaign in Iowa, where he trails Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg
- But young people are scratching their heads at Biden’s old-fashioned ‘No Malarkey’ rallying cry
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
The shadow Elizabeth Warren is seen on a large American Flag as she addresses local voters during a town hall style campaign stop in Laconia, New Hampshire. Photo: EPA
Who is attacking Elizabeth Warren’s US$20.5 trillion ‘Medicare for All’ plan? Republicans, some Democrats and comedians
- How to pay for expanding and improving health care has become a flashpoint of the Democratic race for the US presidency
