Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s US-focused foreign policy efforts suffered a severe setback when his American counterpart Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium on the South American nation. File photo: EPA
Tariff shock: Brazil’s president learns friendship with Trump isn’t real
- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has made his relationship with Donald Trump a cornerstone of his diplomacy
Topic | Trade
Monday’s protectionist flurry came US President Donald Trump was expected in London for a Nato summit. Photo: EPA
‘Effective immediately’: US opens new fronts in trade war, targeting Brazil, Argentina and France
- US President Donald Trump announced plans to reimpose tariffs on steel and aluminium from Brazil and Argentina, hitting back at what he called their ‘unfair’ policies
- The Trump administration is also proposing tariffs on up to US$2.4 billion worth of French imports in retaliation for France’s tax on American tech giants
Topic | US-ally trade wars
