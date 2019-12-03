Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s US-focused foreign policy efforts suffered a severe setback when his American counterpart Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium on the South American nation. File photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Tariff shock: Brazil’s president learns friendship with Trump isn’t real

  • Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has made his relationship with Donald Trump a cornerstone of his diplomacy
Topic |   Trade
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:59pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s US-focused foreign policy efforts suffered a severe setback when his American counterpart Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium on the South American nation. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Monday’s protectionist flurry came US President Donald Trump was expected in London for a Nato summit. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

‘Effective immediately’: US opens new fronts in trade war, targeting Brazil, Argentina and France

  • US President Donald Trump announced plans to reimpose tariffs on steel and aluminium from Brazil and Argentina, hitting back at what he called their ‘unfair’ policies
  • The Trump administration is also proposing tariffs on up to US$2.4 billion worth of French imports in retaliation for France’s tax on American tech giants
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:41am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Monday’s protectionist flurry came US President Donald Trump was expected in London for a Nato summit. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.