US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in London, ahead of the alliance’s 70th birthday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Trump lashes out at allies before Nato summit, singling out Macron’s ‘nasty’ comments

  • The US president demanded that Europe pay more for defence and also make concessions to US interests on trade
  • Divisions have opened elsewhere ahead of Nato’s 70th anniversary, with Turkey vowing to oppose Nato plans to defend Baltic countries
Topic |   Nato
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:30pm, 3 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election

  • US President Donald Trump, in London ahead of a meeting of Nato leaders, said it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
  • He had already said that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he signed last week, may hamper his chances of securing a trade deal with China
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 9:24pm, 3 Dec, 2019

