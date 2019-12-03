US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in London, ahead of the alliance’s 70th birthday. Photo: AP
Trump lashes out at allies before Nato summit, singling out Macron’s ‘nasty’ comments
- The US president demanded that Europe pay more for defence and also make concessions to US interests on trade
- Divisions have opened elsewhere ahead of Nato’s 70th anniversary, with Turkey vowing to oppose Nato plans to defend Baltic countries
Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election
- US President Donald Trump, in London ahead of a meeting of Nato leaders, said it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
- He had already said that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he signed last week, may hamper his chances of securing a trade deal with China
