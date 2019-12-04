A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
US to tap US$60 billion war chest in boon for Huawei and ZTE rivals
- The new International Development Finance Corporation will use funds to help developing countries and businesses buy equipment from other companies
- DFC chief executive Adam Boehler says US is ‘very focused’ on ensuring there are viable alternatives to Chinese telecoms firms
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei at an interview in Shenzhen in October. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei to shift research facilities from hostile US to Canada, founder Ren Zhengfei says
- Chinese tech giant also considering building new factories in Europe to make 5G equipment
- Huawei has already added 300 employees in Canada this year, while its US research arm, Futurewei, has trimmed its staff by 600
