SCMP
A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
US to tap US$60 billion war chest in boon for Huawei and ZTE rivals

  • The new International Development Finance Corporation will use funds to help developing countries and businesses buy equipment from other companies
  • DFC chief executive Adam Boehler says US is ‘very focused’ on ensuring there are viable alternatives to Chinese telecoms firms
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:26am, 4 Dec, 2019

A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei at an interview in Shenzhen in October. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei to shift research facilities from hostile US to Canada, founder Ren Zhengfei says

  • Chinese tech giant also considering building new factories in Europe to make 5G equipment
  • Huawei has already added 300 employees in Canada this year, while its US research arm, Futurewei, has trimmed its staff by 600
Topic |   Huawei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:13am, 4 Dec, 2019

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei at an interview in Shenzhen in October. Photo: Kyodo
