California Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Atlanta, Georgia, in November. Photo: AFP
US Senator Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential bid
- Campaign lacks financial resources to continue, Democrat lawmaker says in email to supporters
- Despite strong early showing, Harris failed to win support in key states and lagged behind front runners in fundraising
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
