US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Overwhelming’ evidence of Donald Trump’s abuse of power, impeachment report says

  • Document says US president ‘solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his re-election’
  • House Intelligence Committee, which spearheaded investigation, to vote on findings
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:34am, 4 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
President Donald Trump, standing with his son Barron, waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

White House won’t take part in first House Judiciary impeachment hearing

  • The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday
  • Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the impeachment inquiry a ‘witch hunt’
Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 9:35am, 2 Dec, 2019

President Donald Trump, standing with his son Barron, waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
