Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California, in March. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Elon Musk on trial for defamation over ‘pedo guy’ tweet

  • Tesla boss is being sued by British rescue diver Vernon Unsworth for punitive and other damages
  • Billionaire had offered use of mini-submarine in Thai cave rescue involving Unsworth, who rejected move as PR stunt and told Musk to ‘stick it where it hurts’
Topic |   Tesla
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:49am, 4 Dec, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California, in March. Photo: AP
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk stands in front of the shattered windows of the newly unveiled Cybertruck, an electric battery-powered pickup truck, at the Tesla Design Centre in Hawthorne, California on November 21. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Big Tech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils ‘Cybertruck’ in demo marred by shattered glass

  • The electric-powered pickup truck starts at US$39,900 and will come in three variants
  • Cybertruck can be ordered with a deposit of US$100, though production is in late 2021
Topic |   Tesla
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:11pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk stands in front of the shattered windows of the newly unveiled Cybertruck, an electric battery-powered pickup truck, at the Tesla Design Centre in Hawthorne, California on November 21. Photo: Agence France-Presse
