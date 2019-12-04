Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California, in March. Photo: AP
Elon Musk on trial for defamation over ‘pedo guy’ tweet
- Tesla boss is being sued by British rescue diver Vernon Unsworth for punitive and other damages
- Billionaire had offered use of mini-submarine in Thai cave rescue involving Unsworth, who rejected move as PR stunt and told Musk to ‘stick it where it hurts’
Topic | Tesla
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk stands in front of the shattered windows of the newly unveiled Cybertruck, an electric battery-powered pickup truck, at the Tesla Design Centre in Hawthorne, California on November 21. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils ‘Cybertruck’ in demo marred by shattered glass
- The electric-powered pickup truck starts at US$39,900 and will come in three variants
- Cybertruck can be ordered with a deposit of US$100, though production is in late 2021
