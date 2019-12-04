Channels

Donald Trump said the US will host next year’s G-7 meeting at Camp David in Maryland. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Trump to host G7 meeting at Camp David in Maryland after trying to use own resort

  • Trump in October reversed a decision to host the meeting at his Miami golf resort after criticism for using the event to steer taxpayer cash toward his property
  • The 46th G7 meeting is scheduled for June 2020
Topic |   G7
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:53am, 4 Dec, 2019

Donald Trump said the US will host next year's G-7 meeting at Camp David in Maryland. Photo: AFP
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a conference ahead of the Nato summit in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Nato to formally recognise China ‘challenges’ for first time

  • Leaders of Nato’s 29 member states will sign off a joint summit statement on Wednesday acknowledging the ‘opportunities and challenges’ posed by China’s rise
  • ‘The rise of China has security implications for all allies’, the Nato secretary general says
Topic |   Nato
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:40am, 4 Dec, 2019

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a conference ahead of the Nato summit in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
